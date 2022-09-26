Canada to remove all COVID border, travel measures from October 1

September 26, 2022

Travellers, regardless of citizenship, will not have to go through testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements



Canada will remove all COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers from Oct. 1, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements, the government said on Monday. Travelers, regardless of citizenship, will not have to submit health information through the ArriveCAN app or provide proof of vaccination from Saturday. A requirement for travelers to wear masks on planes and trains would also be dropped, according to the statement.



