Canada imposes sanctions on 4 Sri Lankan officials over human rights violations

January 10, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - OTTAWA

The Canadian Foreign Ministry said Canada has taken decisive action today to end international impunity against violators of international law

Canada has imposed sanctions on four Sri Lankan state officials over human rights violations during armed conflict in Sri Lanka from 1983 to 2009, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past four decades, the people of Sri Lanka have suffered a great deal due to the armed conflict, economic and political instability, and gross violations of human rights," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said. "Canada has taken decisive action today to end international impunity against violators of international law."

