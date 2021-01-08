Canada could well see an election this year, PM Trudeau says for first time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said for the first time on Friday there could well be an election this year, indicating his government is preparing for a vote he insists he does not want.
Mr. Trudeau's Liberal Party only controls a minority of seats in the House of Commons, which means he needs the support of Opposition parties to govern and can be brought down if they unite against him.
Mr. Trudeau, who says his priority is tackling the coronavirus epidemic, has previously sidestepped questions about an election, saying merely that one was theoretically possible.
But on Friday he acknowledged the likelihood that Canadians would be voting this year.
"Obviously, we are in a minority government, and that could well happen," he told Montreal's CHOU 1450 AM radio station when asked about the chances of a national vote in the coming months.
"Our priority as a government is going to be helping people get through this pandemic and I hope the different Opposition parties will help us ... it's not in our interests to have an election, people want us to work together to help them."
A string of recent opinion polls suggests that the Liberals, while ahead of their Conservative rivals, would most likely fall short of winning a majority.
Liberal insiders told Reuters last year that a snap election was likely at some point in 2021 rather than at the scheduled end of the legislature in 2023.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath