Can Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in November?

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden begin the general election campaign locked in a highly competitive contest that remains fought along the lines of the 2016 presidential election, according to national and battleground state polls.

If anyone holds the early edge, it is Mr. Biden. He leads by an average of 6 points in national live-interview polls of registered voters. But the election will be decided by voters in the battleground States, not registered voters nationwide, and there the story is not nearly so clear or rosy for Mr. Biden.

At the moment, a reasonable estimate is that Mr. Biden is performing four or five points worse among likely voters in the critical States than he is among registered voters nationwide. As a result, he holds only a narrow and tenuous edge in the race for the Electoral College, if he holds one at all.

Even under ordinary circumstances, with seven months to go until the election, there would be plenty of time for the race to change. This cycle, the country also faces a pandemic and a severe economic downturn with the potential to upend the race.

Downside risks

Already, an initial uptick in the President’s approval rating has dissipated, perhaps because a rallying effect has given way to more focus on the administration’s coronavirus response. There will be many opportunities for the polls to shift again, and the President faces many downside risks without a return to normal life and to economic growth before the election.

But at least for now, the polls suggest that American voters are divided along familiar lines, despite countless events that seemed to have the potential to redraw them.

The President begins the campaign with strong support from the white working class who powered his upset win four years ago. He leads among white voters without a college degree, 61% to 32%, in an average of live-interview polls conducted since March 15, matching or perhaps even exceeding his margin over Hillary Clintonlate in the 2016 campaign.

The results suggest that Mr. Biden, despite his reputed appeal to blue-collar workers, has made little to no progress in winning back the white voters without a college degree.

Mr. Biden counters with a wide lead among white voters with a college degree. Overall, he leads, 55%-40%, among that group of registered voters.

Mr. Trump seems to do a tick worse among white voters than he did four years ago, whether because of a slight decrease in his standing among college-educated white voters or the growing share of white voters who possess a four-year degree.

Mr. Trump appears to retain his relative advantage in the disproportionately white working-class battleground States such as Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida that decided the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Biden leads in polls of registered voters in these States, but by a narrower margin than he leads nationwide. It raises the possibility that Democrats could win the most votes and lose the White House for the third time in six presidential elections. NY Times