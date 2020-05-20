International

Cambridge varsity goes online till 2021

It is the first U.K. university to set out its plans for the academic year starting in September.

Cambridge University will have no face-to-face lectures until summer 2021 at the earliest in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

It is the first U.K. university to set out its plans for the academic year starting in September.

“The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during the pandemic,” the university said.

“Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year.” Lectures would continue to be available online.

Smaller teaching groups could also take place in person, the university said, but only as long as they conform to social-distancing requirements.

The university moved all teaching online in March. Exams will also be carried out virtually. The decision by Cambridge comes as a row has escalated in the U.K. about whether or not it is safe for students to return to school.

Government ministers plan to partially reopen English primary schools from June 1, but this is being challenged by some unions and local councils over safety concerns. Britain has the highest death toll in Europe and the second-worst in the world behind the United States.

The government's official rolling tally, of deaths after positive tests, stood at 35,341 on Tuesday. But broader statistics including suspected virus deaths took the toll to at least 41,000.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:09:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/cambridge-varsity-goes-online-till-2021/article31635895.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY