International

Cambodia’s Hun Sen backs son to take over leadership

Hun Sen, left, with son Hun Manet. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Cambodia’s strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has led the country for more than three decades, on Thursday backed his eldest son to take over the top job, paving the way for a political dynasty.

Speculation has long simmered that Mr. Hun Sen, 69, was grooming Hun Manet — a four-star General educated in Britain and the United States — to lead the kingdom. “Hun Manet is one of the candidates for prime minister and receives support from his father,” Mr. Hun Sen told a public ceremony in the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

He added that his 44-year-old son, a Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Commander of the infantry, would have to face an election. Cambodia is expected to go to the polls in 2023.

In the last election in 2018, Mr. Hun Sen’s party won every seat in Parliament after the Supreme Court dissolved the main Opposition, the Cambodia National Rescue Party a year before.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 10:16:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/cambodias-hun-sen-backs-son-to-take-over-leadership/article37812631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY