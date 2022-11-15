  1. EPaper
Cambodian PM Hun Sen tests positive for COVID-19 after hosting summit

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh

November 15, 2022 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - NUSA DUA (Indonesia)

AP
Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen. File photo

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive on Monday, November 14, 2022 night and that the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician on Tuesday morning. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

He said it was lucky that he arrived in Bali late Monday and was unable to join a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Mr. Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Mr. Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

In his Facebook post, Mr. Hun Sen said he had “no idea” when he might have become infected with COVID-19.

He said he feels normal and is continuing to carry out his duties as usual except for meeting with guests.

