Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha sentenced to 27 years on treason charge

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court said Kem Sokha had colluded with a foreign power from 2010 until his arrest in September 2017.

March 03, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - Phnom Penh (Cambodia)

AP
Former President of Cambodia National Rescue Party, Kem Sokha, greets from his car in front of his house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, March 3, 2023.

Former President of Cambodia National Rescue Party, Kem Sokha, greets from his car in front of his house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, March 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A court in Cambodia on Friday, March3, 2023, found Kem Sokha, leader of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, guilty of treason and sentenced him to 27 years imprisonment to be served under house arrest.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court said he had colluded with a foreign power from 2010 until his arrest in September 2017. It said he had one month to file an appeal against its ruling.

The Cambodia National Rescue Party was dissolved shortly after his 2017 arrest on related charges. (AP) NSA

