Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

In this June 4, 2017, file photo, then opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party President Kem Sokha shows off his ballot before voting in local elections in Chak Angre Leu on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. A Cambodian government spokesman says Kem Sokha who has been held been for a year on a treason charge, was released on bail Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.   | Photo Credit: AP

The easing of restrictions on Kem Sokha comes a day after Sam Rainsy, a co-founder of their now banned Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), flew into Malaysia from self-imposed exile in Paris, aiming to return to Cambodia.

Cambodia has freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason, but he remains banned from politics and from leaving the country, a court said on Sunday.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court said in a statement Kem Sokha could leave his house, but that he could not engage in political activity or leave the country.

“Under the new requirements, he can travel anywhere but can't leave Cambodia ... This is because he has been cooperative with the authorities,” Justice Ministry spokesman Chin Malin told Reuters.

