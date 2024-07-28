California wildfire explodes; becomes largest in U.S.

Thousands of firefighters were battling with a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on July 27 after the blaze doubled in size in a 24-hour span.

“The Park Fire had burnt more than 3,50,000 acres (1,41,640 hectares) about 144 km (90 miles) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of July 27 evening,” according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection or Cal Fire.

Cooler temperatures and more humid air were expected in the region, potentially helping efforts to slow the spread of the fire, which was 10% contained as of July 27 evening. “The fire has destroyed 134 structures,” authorities said.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for multiple communities in several counties, including a warning for Paradise, the town that was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state's history.

“U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and has directed his team to do everything possible to support efforts to fight it,” a White House official said. A man was arrested on July 25 on suspicion that he started the Park Fire by pushing a flaming car into a gully on July 24 afternoon.

“The fire was the largest of dozens of active blazes across the country that have burnt more than two million acres,” according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

“In Oregon, several fires were burning, including the Durkee Fire, which had scorched more than 2,88,000 acres in the eastern part of the state,” authorities said.

“A firefighter died after a single-engine tanker crashed near the Falls Fire in southeastern Oregon,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement on July 26.

