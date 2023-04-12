HamberMenu
California assembly urges U.S. Congress to recognise 1984 anti-Sikh violence as genocide

The resolution was introduced by assembly Member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, first-ever elected Sikh member of state assembly, on March 22, and was passed unanimously by the state assembly.

April 12, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Washington

PTI
Photo shows a building destroyed by fire after the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 in Delhi.

Photo shows a building destroyed by fire after the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 in Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Archive

The California state assembly has passed a resolution urging the United States Congress to formally recognise and condemn the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide.

The resolution was introduced by assembly Member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, first-ever elected Sikh member of state assembly, on March 22, and was passed unanimously by the state assembly on Monday.

Jasmeet Kaur Bains. File

Jasmeet Kaur Bains. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@DrJasmeetBains

It was co-sponsored by assembly member Carlos Villapudua. Only other Hindu member Ash Kalra also voted in favour. Noting that the Sikh community in the U.S. has not recovered from the physical and psychological trauma of the riots, the resolution urges the U.S. Congress to formally recognise and condemn the November 1984 anti-Sikh violence as a genocide.

The resolution said the 'Widow Colony' in New Delhi still houses Sikh women who were assaulted, raped, tortured, and forced to witness the dismemberment, burning and murder of their families, and who are still calling for justice against the perpetrators.

In a statement, Pritpal Singh, coordinator of the American Sikh Caucus Committee and other U.S. Sikh bodies, expressed gratitude towards the members of the California state assembly for introducing and passing the resolution.

In 2015, California assembly also passed a resolution, terming the anti-Sikh violence as pogrammes. Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. More than 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India, mostly in the National Capital, in the violence that ensued.

