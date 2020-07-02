Businesses back new security law

China’s new security law has raised concerns among many Hong Kong residents, but the city’s commercial community has largely embraced it as a way to get back to doing business. The controversial legislation has granted mainland Chinese authorities unprecedented control over the city.

The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce described the passing of the law earlier this week as “instrumental in helping to restore stability and certainty to Hong Kong, which has been severely impacted by the social unrest since last year”.

“We need a stable environment which the (security law) aims to provide.”