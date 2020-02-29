Bus, train collision kills 30 in Pak: report

At least 30 people were killed and several others seriously injured when a passenger bus hit a train in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Friday, according to a media report.
The accident happened at Rohri area in Sukkur district when the bus was trying to cross an open unmanned railway crossing and hit the train, the Express Tribune reported.
“At least eight bodies have been shifted to the nearest hospital as the rescue is still underway,” the report quoted a senior police official as saying.
