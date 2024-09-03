ADVERTISEMENT

Bus crashes into students and parents in eastern China, killing 11 and injuring 13, police say

Updated - September 03, 2024 11:21 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 11:06 am IST - BEIJING

Tragic bus crash at Chinese school kills 11, injures 13; police investigating incident and driver in custody

AP

A view of victims after a bus crash in Dongping County, Shandong Province, China, in this still image obtained from a social media video released September 3, 2024. (Videograb via Reuters)

A bus crashed into a group of students and their parents at a school in eastern China early on Tuesday (September 3, 2024), killing 11 people and injuring 13, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students and parents were at the gate of a middle school in Tai’an city in the eastern Province of Shandong just before 7:30 a.m., the Dongping county police department said in a posting on social media.

Six parents and five students were killed, it said. One of the injured was in serious condition while the others were listed as stable, the department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver was in police custody and the incident was under investigation, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bus was specially customised for transporting students, it said. It did not say who was responsible for operating the bus. Many schools contract out such services to private companies or individuals.

School safety, including overloaded school buses and poorly designed buildings, has long been a problem in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, a dozen people, including 11 kindergarten pupils, were killed when a school bus crashed and burst into flames in a tunnel in the eastern Chinese city of Weihai, also in Shandong Province. The driver, six Chinese children and five South Korean children were killed. It remains unclear whether the crash was deliberate or the result of unsafe driving.

China has cracked down heavily on transportation dangers, adding training and vehicle inspections.

China also has suffered numerous cases in recent years of attacks on school children, often using knives or homemade explosives. The suspects were generally found to be bearing grudges and seeking revenge over personal matters or against society more generally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US