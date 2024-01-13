12 people killed, 23 injured in bus accident in Nepal: Report

January 13, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Kathmandu

At least 12 people, including two Indians, were killed and 23 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into the Rapti river in Nepal's Lumbini province, according to a media report on Saturday.

The accident happened late night on Friday when the bus heading to Kathmandu from Nepalgunj veered off the Rapti bridge in Bhgalubang and plunged into the river along the East-West Highway, The Kathmandu Post reported.

"Twelve people were killed in the accident after a passenger bus fell into the Rapti River. Two Indians were among the dead," said the report.

A total of 23 people were also injured in the accident.

"All the injured were rushed to the Nepalgunj Medical Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur for treatment," said the Deputy Inspector of Police Sundar Tiwari.

Police said that the reason behind the accident is not yet clear.

Bus driver Lal Bahadur Nepali, 28, has been taken into custody for investigation.