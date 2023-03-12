HamberMenu
6 killed, 29 injured in bus accident in Nepal

March 12, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI

At least six people, including two women and a child, were killed and 29 others injured on Sunday when a bus they were travelling in crashed into a hillside in Nepal’s Sindhuli district, police said.

The bus carrying 34 passengers from Okhaldhunga to Kathmandu met with the accident in Phikkal Rural Municipality-4 along the Mid-Hill Highway.

Three men, two women and a child died on the spot, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accident occurred when the bus crashed into the hillside after the driver lost control of the vehicle, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Chiranjeevi Dahal.

The injured passengers have been shifted to Khurkot Hospital.

Five of the seriously injured passengers will be airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment, said Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Silwal.

The bus driver is on the run, police said.

