Burkina Faso President held by mutinous soldiers: reports

Roch Marc Christian Kabore

Ouagadougou

24 January 2022 23:24 IST

This comes a day after troops at bases staged an uprising

Mutinous troops in restive Burkina Faso arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Monday and detained him in army barracks a day after staging an uprising, security sources said.

Soldiers at several army bases across the country rebelled on Sunday, demanding the sacking of the military top brass and more resources to fight a bloody jihadist insurgency.

Later in the day gunshots were heard near Mr. Kabore’s private residence in the capital Ouagadougou, and witnesses reported seeing a helicopter above it.

“President Kabore, the head of Parliament and the Ministers are effectively in the hands of the soldiers” at the Sangoule Lamizana barracks in the capital Ouagadougou, a security source said, with another source confirming the arrest.

The situation was tense and confused in the capital, where mobile Internet had been cut on Sunday, making it difficult to verify rumours of a coup in progress.

An AFP journalist said around 10 hooded troops had posted themselves in front of the national broadcaster RTB on Monday, but it was not immediately clear if they were from the mutineers or had been sent in by the government.

Mr. Kabore, first elected in 2015 before winning re-election five years later on campaign vows he would prioritise the fight against the jihadist insurgency, has faced rising public anger about the failure to stop the bloodshed.

A group of protesters supporting the soldiers set up makeshift roadblocks on several main streets in the capital before being dispersed by police.

There have been several coups or attempted coups in Burkina Faso.