ADVERTISEMENT

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger finalise regional alliance project

Published - May 19, 2024 02:45 am IST - Niamey, Niger

The three countries said late January they were quitting The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which they said was under French influence

AFP

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Alliance of Sahel States | Photo Credit: X@BakaryYaou

Junta-run Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have finalised plans to form a confederation after turning their backs on former colonial ruler France to seek closer ties with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their Foreign Ministers met Friday in Niger's capital Niamey to agree on a text establishing the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

"The objective was to finalise the draft text relating to the institutionalisation and operationalisation of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)", said Niger Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare as he read the final statement late Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the text would be adopted by the heads of state of the three countries at a summit, without specifying the date.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We can consider very clearly, today, that the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has been born," Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said after meeting General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of Nigerien military regime.

The third Foreign Minister at the meeting was Burkina Faso's Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore.

The Sahel region has been subject to deadly jihadist violence for years, which they accused France of not being able to curb.

The three countries said late January they were quitting The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which they said was under French influence, to create their own regional grouping.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US