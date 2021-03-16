Burkha ban is just a proposal, says Sri Lanka

Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera said on Saturday it would “definitely” ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending Cabinet approval.

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burkha was “merely a proposal”, following outcry ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.

But the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday a decision had not yet been taken on what it described as “merely a proposal... under discussion”.

“The government will initiate a broader dialogue with all parties concerned and sufficient time will be taken for necessary consultations to be held and for consensus to be reached,” it said in a statement.