Bureaucrats to be sacked if found involved in corruption: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will introduce a new system of “reward and punishment” for the civil servants under which corrupt bureaucrats will be sacked instead of just transferring.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the completion of two years of Pakistan Citizen Portal at the Prime Minister House on Friday, Mr. Khan said he was dissatisfied over the performance of the current local governments, the Dawn reported.

“The government was introducing a new system of “reward and punishment” for the civil servants. Under the new system officials would not be transferred but sacked if found involved in corruption and irregularities,” he said.

He also said that under a separate new system introduced at the village level, funds would be transferred directly to the councils. A new local government system is being introduced which will usher in a revolution. It will be implemented at the village level where people will be able to elect their representatives who will directly receive funds every year, he added.