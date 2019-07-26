International

Bullying won’t break EU unity, Merkel ally tells UK’s Johnson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the swearing-in ceremony of Germany's new Defence Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, at the provisionally plenary hall of the German lower house of Parliament Bundestag at the Paul Loebe Haus in Berlin, Germany July 24, 2019.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the swearing-in ceremony of Germany's new Defence Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, at the provisionally plenary hall of the German lower house of Parliament Bundestag at the Paul Loebe Haus in Berlin, Germany July 24, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Johnson that a divorce deal agreed by his predecessor in November was the best and only deal on offer with the EU, an EU spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The European Union will not be bullied into compromising its principles, Norbert Roettgen, a German lawmaker and ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in a warning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On entering Downing Street on Wednesday, Mr. Johnson set up a showdown with the EU saying that he would negotiate a new Brexit deal and threatening that, if the EU refused, he would take Britain out on Oct. 31 without a deal on its future relations.

Mr. Roettgen, chairman of the German Bundestag's Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet late on Thursday: “Dear @BorisJohnson: Neither boastful speeches nor bullying will succeed in making us give up #EU principles and unity.”

“Will stay cool instead,” Mr. Roettgen said. “Sadly, both in words and deeds - has appointed a cabinet of #Brexiteers - #Johnson fails to reach out to country and continent.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Johnson that a divorce deal agreed by his predecessor in November was the best and only deal on offer with the EU, an EU spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
United Kingdom
European Union
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 3:36:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/bullying-wont-break-eu-unity-merkel-ally-tells-uks-johnson/article28718837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY