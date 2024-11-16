ADVERTISEMENT

Bullet strikes Southwest Airlines plane without injuries at Dallas airport

Published - November 16, 2024 09:35 pm IST - DALLAS

A bullet has struck the body of a Southwest Airlines airplane preparing for departure from a Dallas airport, forcing the cancellation of the evening flight

File photo of a Southwest Airlines plane. | Photo Credit: AP

A bullet struck the body of a Southwest Airlines airplane preparing for departure from a Dallas airport, forcing the cancellation of the Friday (November 15, 2024) evening flight, the airline said.

No injuries were reported and law enforcement was contacted after the bullet struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck. At the time, the crew of Flight 2494 was preparing the plane for departure from Dallas Love Field Airport, Southwest said in a statement.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was “struck by gunfire near the cockpit” around 8:30 p.m. while taxiing before the flight to Indianapolis International Airport. The plane returned to the gate and the passengers exited, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The aircraft was removed from service, according to the airline, which said it would provide another flight for the passengers.

Dallas Love Field Airport said in a social media post that the Dallas Police Department responded and runway 13R/31L was closed, but reponed later Friday night with “minimal impact” on the facility's operations.

