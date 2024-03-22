ADVERTISEMENT

Bulgaria sees anti-migrant narrative rise before entry into Schengen

March 22, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Sofia

AFP

A rising tide of anti-migrant misinformation has flooded Bulgaria, stoking rallies and xenophobia ahead of Sofia’s partial accession to the European Union’s visa-free Schengen zone.

After more than a decade of talks, EU members Bulgaria and Romania finally got the green signal in December to join the Schengen zone, but only for air and sea travel, from the end of this month.

The move came after Austria lifted its veto. But in exchange, Vienna insisted that Bulgaria and Romania take back asylum seekers who entered Europe through those countries.The bloc’s so-called Dublin regulation stipulates that migrants must apply for asylum in their first European port of call.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The pro-Western government in the EU’s poorest country has consequently faced attacks both from the left and the far-right. In January, the leader of the pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party Kostadin Kostadinov, said Bulgaria could become “the world’s biggest refugee camp”.

Some far-right politicians posted videos on social media they said showed “migrants beating up young Bulgarians” in Sofia. Police, however, described the incident as an altercation between two rival Bulgarian groups.

Security has been stepped up in the capital and at refugee centres after several incidents targeting foreigners and anti-refugee rallies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

illegal immigrants

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US