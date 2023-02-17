ADVERTISEMENT

Bulgaria police find 18 migrants dead in abandoned truck

February 17, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - SOFIA

At least 18 people were found dead in Bulgaria in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia

Reuters

An ambulance leaves the site after at least 18 people were found dead in Bulgaria in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia, according to the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, in Bulgaria, on February 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least 18 people were found dead in Bulgaria in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry said on February 17.

"According to initial information, the truck was transporting illegal migrants—a total of about 40 people, who were hiding... under transported timber," the ministry said.

The survivors were taken to hospital for medical treatment, it said.

Eight of the people rushed to hospital were in grave condition, Bulgaria's health emergency centre told state news agency BTA.

Police were seeking to identify the truck's drivers, who had fled, the statement said.

