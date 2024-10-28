Bulgaria general elections: Conservatives top polls but fall short of majority

The party of conservative former premier Boyko Borisov once again came first in Bulgaria’s general elections, exit polls showed on Sunday, but fell short of a majority that would put an end to the country’s political turmoil.

In the seventh such vote in four years, Mr. Borisov’s GERB party repeated its performance in the previous ballot last June by winning between 25% and 27% of the vote, according to the polls.

Reformist coalition PP-DB followed with around 15%, while the pro-Russia ultra-nationalist Vazrazhdane party came third, gaining around 13% of the ballots.

The European Union’s poorest member country has been at a standstill since 2020, when massive anti-corruption demonstrations brought down Mr. Borisov’s ministerial cabinet.

Six consecutive polls

Six consecutive votes since then have failed to yield a stable government, an impasse that has favoured the country’s far right.

“The people want a government, stability, and security,” Mr. Borisov said as he voted, wearing jeans and a black jacket. But there is a high chance that GERB party will yet again struggle to find partners to govern in the country’s extremely fragmented parliament, where seven to nine parties are expected to be represented.

