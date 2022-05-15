Buffalo police respond to 'mass shooting' at grocery store, suspect in custody

AP Reuters May 15, 2022 01:56 IST

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Colorado.

Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was monitoring the shooting in Buffalo. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Buffalo police were on the scene of a "mass shooting" at a grocery store on Saturday, May 14, 2022, and a suspect was in custody, the Buffalo Police Department said on Twitter. The department said multiple people had been shot, but did not specify how many or the extent of their injuries. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was monitoring the shooting. The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store. The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.



