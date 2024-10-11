British YouTuber, rapper Yung Filly charged with rape in Australia

A British YouTuber and rapper known as Yung Filly has been charged with raping and choking a woman in a hotel room following an Australian music performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was freed on bail when he appeared on Thursday (October 10) on several charges in a court in Perth, the west coast city where police allege his crimes were allegedly committed on September 28.

His bail conditions include that he remains in Western Australia State, doesn't contact his alleged victim, and doesn't post about the case on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was ordered to surrender his passport and to report to police daily. His surety was set at 100,000 Australian dollars ($67,400).

Prosecutors had opposed bail because of a risk that he would flee the State.

His lawyer, Seamus Rafferty, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday (October 11).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Barrientos is currently touring Australia and was arrested in the east coast city of Brisbane on Tuesday,” a police statement said. The Colombia-born entertainer, who has 1.8 million followers on YouTube, was extradited back to Perth on Wednesday.

His Australian tour began in Perth and travelled to Melbourne and Sydney before it was scheduled to end in Brisbane.

Police allege he assaulted a woman aged in her 20s in a hotel room after he had performed in a Perth nightclub.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of impeding the woman’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to her neck,” police said.

Barrientos started his YouTube career in 2013 and music career in 2017. He has also hosted or appeared in several television programs.

He won a MOBO Award, an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, in the Best Media Personality category in 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.