British police to further quiz terror suspect

23 June 2020 22:57 IST

A 25-year-old man, identified as Libyan Khairi Saadallah, was arrested near the scene of Saturday’s attack in Reading, west of London.

British counter-terrorism police have been given until June 27 to question a suspect in an attack which saw three people stabbed to death in a park, officers said.

“Detectives were granted a warrant of further detention until Saturday June 27, and the man remains in police custody,” Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said in a statement late Monday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes said the investigation into the attack was “continuing”.