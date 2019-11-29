International

British Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing: source

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London on November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London on November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Man shot near London Bridge by police, says source; shooting took place after stabbing; Sky News says man shot dead.

British Police shot a man on November 29 after a stabbing in the London Bridge area, a security source told Reuters.

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

A short video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point on the opposite side of the street showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.

Two of the officers are pointing rifles at the man, who can be seen moving slightly. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

 

“Police were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” police said in a statement. “A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

Witnesses told British media that the police arrived quickly at the scene soon after shots were heard.

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London on November 29, 2019.

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London on November 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

It is believed somebody was stabbed in the London Bridge and police have shot a suspect, a security source told Reuters.

A police spokesman said earlier: “It appears somebody has been shot.”

Sky News said a man had been shot dead.

The ambulance service said it had crews at the scene.

People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident on November 29, 2019.

People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident on November 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to “substantial” from “severe”, its lowest level since 2014.

London Bridge station was closed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
United Kingdom
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 8:41:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/british-police-shoot-man-at-london-bridge-after-stabbing-source/article30117511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY