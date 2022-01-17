International

British police arrest 2 in investigation into Texas standoff

Police vehicles sit outside of Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, 40 km west of Dallas, on January 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges

Police in England said Sunday, January 16, 2021, they had arrested two teenagers in their investigation into an armed British national holding four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue.

The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont referred questions to police in Manchester.

