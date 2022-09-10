British PM Liz Truss and senior members take oath of loyalty to King Charles III

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge followed by lawmakers and the PM

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III during the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge he will “bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors,” followed by the longest-serving lawmakers and the prime minister.

All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the monarch after they are elected. Making a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish.

Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday session so that lawmakers can pay tribute to the late monarch.

A royal official has publicly proclaimed King Charles III as Britain’s new monarch during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace.

David White, the Garter King of Arms, read the proclamation from a balcony at the London royal residence flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes.

Gun salutes rang out in Hyde Park, at the Tower of London and at military sites around the U.K. as the proclamation was made.

Scarlet-robed soldiers in the palace courtyard presented arms and doffed their bearskin hats in a royal salute.