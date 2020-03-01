British PM Johnson and his girlfriend are expecting first child: media

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, British media reported on Saturday.
Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, have also got engaged to be married.
The announcement means the Conservative Johnson will become the first British prime minister to marry in office for 250 years, the Telegraph newspaper said.
The Sun newspaper quoted a Downing Street source as saying “Boris and Carrie are both delighted at this news. They have both known for a while but have kept it under wraps until the pregnancy progressed.”
“It partly explains why he has been lying low recently — although he works flat out and that won’t change. Carrie is thrilled and she will also continue to work on her environmental projects,” the paper quoted the source as saying.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.