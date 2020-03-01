International

British PM Johnson and his girlfriend are expecting first child: media

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, British media reported on Saturday.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, have also got engaged to be married.

The announcement means the Conservative Johnson will become the first British prime minister to marry in office for 250 years, the Telegraph newspaper said.

The Sun newspaper quoted a Downing Street source as saying “Boris and Carrie are both delighted at this news. They have both known for a while but have kept it under wraps until the pregnancy progressed.”

“It partly explains why he has been lying low recently — although he works flat out and that won’t change. Carrie is thrilled and she will also continue to work on her environmental projects,” the paper quoted the source as saying.

