‘British PM, EU chief discussed Brexit, COVID-19 situation’

Brussels

23 December 2020 02:23 IST

Talks were overshadowed by the crisis over the new strain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed Brexit and the COVID-19 crisis in a phone call on Monday evening, an EU source said.

The previously undisclosed conversation came as London and Brussels try to thrash out a last-gasp post-Brexit trade deal and scramble to respond to a new strain of the novel coronavirus detected in the U.K.

Mr. Johnson and Ms. von der Leyen are pressing to break a logjam over fishing rights with just nine days to go before Britain leaves the EU single market and customs union. The two sides are haggling over the cut EU fishermen would take to their current catches in Britain’s rich waters and the length of a transition period to phase in the changes.

The talks have risked being overshadowed by the crisis over the new coronavirus strain found by London, that has seen countries in Europe and around the world cut travel links to Britain. The EU is scrambling to come up with a coordinated response after cross-channel traffic was left snarled as France shut down entry for passengers and goods.

Ambassadors from the bloc’s 27 members are to meet later Tuesday to try to hammer out a plan to allow cargo to start moving again and EU nationals to return home.