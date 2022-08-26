British people will always be a friend of France, says Macron

"If France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies...then we are headed for serious problems," he added.

Reuters PARIS
August 26, 2022 16:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Britain is an ally of France and its people will always be friends of France despite the occasional error made by its leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday while in Algeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Britain is a friend of France, I don't doubt that for a second," Mr. Macron said when asked about comments by Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister.

"If France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies...then we are headed for serious problems," he added.

Ms. Truss on Thursday said that the 'jury was still out' on Mr. Macron.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
France
United Kingdom

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app