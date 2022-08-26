British people will always be a friend of France, says Macron
"If France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies...then we are headed for serious problems," he added.
Britain is an ally of France and its people will always be friends of France despite the occasional error made by its leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday while in Algeria.
"Britain is a friend of France, I don't doubt that for a second," Mr. Macron said when asked about comments by Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister.
Ms. Truss on Thursday said that the 'jury was still out' on Mr. Macron.
