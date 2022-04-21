British MPs order parliamentary probe into PM Boris Johnson's alleged lies

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson disembarks from a military helicopter upon his arrival in Gandhinagar on April 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

April 21, 2022 21:25 IST

Mr. Johnson has been fined for attending a party in his office in June 2020.

British lawmakers have ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic.

The move, approved by cries of “aye” and without a formal vote in the House of Commons, means Parliament’s Committee of Privileges will investigate whether Mr. Johnson knowingly misled Parliament — historically a resigning offense if proven.

The probe piles more pressure on a Conservative Prime Minister whose grip on power has been shaken by claims he flouted the pandemic rules he imposed on the country, then repeatedly failed to own up to it.

The move was instigated by the opposition Labour Party and passed after the government abandoned efforts to get Conservative lawmakers to block it.

Mr. Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) by police last week for attending a party in his office in June 2020.

Lawmaker Steve Baker, until now a prominent supporter of Mr. Johnson, said that Mr. Johnson “should be long gone” for violating the “letter and spirit” of the rules.”

“I’ll certainly vote for this motion,” he said. “But really, the Prime Minister should just know the gig’s up.”

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating 16 events, including “bring your own booze” office parties and “wine time Fridays” in Mr. Johnson’s 10 Downing Street office and other government buildings. Police are probing a dozen of the events and so far have handed out at least 50 fines, including those to Mr. Johnson, his wife Carrie and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, and Mr. Johnson could still face more police fines.

Mr. Johnson and his allies argue that it would be reckless for the country to change leaders now amid the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze sparked by soaring prices for energy and food.

As he flew out to India for a two-day visit focused on boosting economic ties, Mr. Johnson again denied knowingly misleading Parliament and insisted he would lead the Conservatives into the next national election, due by 2024.

He said aboard his plane to Gujarat that there might be “some imaginary circumstances in which I might have to resign, but I don’t propose to go into them. I can’t think of them right now”.