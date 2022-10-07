British government not asking people to use less energy: Climate Minister Graham Stuart

"We plan for all eventualities and the public should be confident that we have a very strong and diverse supply and that we've taken all the steps to look after our needs for this winter," the Climate Minister said.

Reuters LONDON
October 07, 2022 13:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Stuart. File | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

The British government is not asking people to use less energy, Climate Minister Graham Stuart said on October 7, following a warning from the National Grid that homes and businesses could face three-hour planned power cuts this winter.

"We plan for all eventualities and the public should be confident that we have a very strong and diverse supply and that we've taken all the steps to look after our needs for this winter," he told Sky News.

Explained | U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’s new energy policy to limit bills

When asked if people should be using less energy, Mr. Stuart said: "We are not sending that out as a message."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

National Grid's warning on possible blackouts was based on a worst case scenario, if Britain is unable to import electricity from Europe and struggles to attract enough gas imports to fuel its gas-fired power.

The government, which has stepped in with support package to help people with soaring energy bills, said on October 6 that it was working with energy suppliers and regulator Ofgem on a voluntary service to reward users who reduce demand at peak times.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Friday, Mr. Stuart said that he did not expect blackouts to actually happen: "That's not our expectation at all."

"The last thing you want to do is tell someone to switch things off for the national need when it makes no difference to the national (energy) security position," he said.

U.K. government to cap domestic energy prices, Liz Truss announces

He also dismissed media reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss had blocked a planned public information campaign on energy savings. The Times reported that she was said to be "ideologically opposed" to the campaign due to concerns it would be too interventionist.

"We're not in the business of telling people how to live their lives," Mr. Stuart said later on Times Radio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom
renewable energy
European Union

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app