British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warns China over Taiwan

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says NATO must make clear to China that invading Taiwan would be “a catastrophic miscalculation.” She said on June 29 that China's growing global influence and military clout was “an issue for Euro Atlantic security.” NATO is expected to identify China as a challenge for the alliance when it sets out its strategy for the coming decade at a summit in Madrid.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Ms. Truss said that “with China extending its influence through economic coercion and building a capable military, there is a real risk that they draw the wrong idea which results in a ‘catastrophic miscalculation’ such as invading Taiwan.” She urged NATO nations to develop closer economic and diplomatic ties with Taiwan.