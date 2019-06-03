British Airways resumes flights to Pakistan after 11 years

Pakistani state-run media says British Airways has resumed flights to the South Asian country, over a decade after they were suspended in the wake of a truck bombing of a hotel in the capital, which killed dozens.

Flights three times a week between London and Islamabad began on Monday, just ahead of the Id-ul-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

State-run Pakistan Television says Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and other officials greeted passengers on their arrival at the airport. Thomas Drew, Britain’s top diplomat in Pakistan, was also present.

British Airways suspended its operations shortly after the Sept. 20, 2008, bombing that devastated the Marriott in Islamabad, killing at least 54 people and wounding 270.