International

British Airways resumes flights to Pakistan after 11 years

Emergency services attend a British Airways passenger plane.

Emergency services attend a British Airways passenger plane.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

British Airways suspended its operations shortly after the Sept. 20, 2008, bombing that devastated the Marriott in Islamabad, killing at least 54 people and wounding 270.

Pakistani state-run media says British Airways has resumed flights to the South Asian country, over a decade after they were suspended in the wake of a truck bombing of a hotel in the capital, which killed dozens.

Flights three times a week between London and Islamabad began on Monday, just ahead of the Id-ul-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

State-run Pakistan Television says Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and other officials greeted passengers on their arrival at the airport. Thomas Drew, Britain’s top diplomat in Pakistan, was also present.

British Airways suspended its operations shortly after the Sept. 20, 2008, bombing that devastated the Marriott in Islamabad, killing at least 54 people and wounding 270.

Comments
Related Topics International
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2019 12:38:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/british-airways-resumes-flights-to-pakistan-after-11-years/article27412103.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story