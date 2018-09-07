British Airways apologises after data breach

more-in

British Airways was forced to apologise on Friday after the credit card details of hundreds of thousands of its customers were stolen over a two-week period in the worst ever attack on its website and app.

The airline discovered on Wednesday that bookings made between August 21 and September 5 had been infiltrated in a “very sophisticated, malicious criminal” attack, BA Chairman and Chief Executive Alex Cruz said.

It immediately contacted customers when the extent of the breach became clear. Around 3,80,000 card payments were compromised, the airline said.

Mr. Cruz said the attackers had not broken the airline’s encryption but did not explain exactly how they had obtained the customer information.

British Airways informed customers affected by the attack on Thursday, Mr. Cruz said. It also took out ads in national newspapers on Friday.

Mr. Cruz said anyone who lost out financially would be compensated by the airline.