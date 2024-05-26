GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

British air force pilot dies after Spitfire crashes in eastern England

The fighter aircraft was part of a commemoration of the Battle of Britain at RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Published - May 26, 2024 12:52 am IST - LONDON:

Reuters

A British air force pilot has died after a Spitfire aircraft crashed on Saturday into a field in eastern England, police and the RAF said.

The fighter aircraft was part of a commemoration of the Battle of Britain at RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, the Guardian newspaper reported.

"Awful news to see the life of a serving RAF pilot cut short in this tragic event. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on social media.

The unidentified pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and was declared dead at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said in a statement.

It said nobody else was thought to have been injured as a result of the accident and that investigations were ongoing into the cause.

In a statement, RAF Coningsby said: "It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today.

"The pilot's family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.