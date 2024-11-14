 />
Britain's King Charles celebrates 76th birthday by opening food hubs

Last year, the king, an outspoken campaigner on environmental issues and supporter of a sustainable economy, launched the 'Coronation Food Project', his mission to 'bridge the gap between food waste and food need'

Updated - November 14, 2024 11:27 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
Britain’s King Charles. File

Britain’s King Charles. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's King Charles will celebrate his 76th birthday on Thursday (November 14, 2024) by opening two food distribution hubs which are part of his project designed to cut waste and support charities that help those who are hungry.

Last year, the king, an outspoken campaigner on environmental issues and supporter of a sustainable economy, launched the 'Coronation Food Project', his mission to 'bridge the gap between food waste and food need'.

On Thursday (November 14, 2024) , the monarch will open the initiative's first two food hubs - distribution centres which are designed to save and circulate tonnes of surplus food.

He will visit one of the hubs in south London which will host a ‘surplus food festival’ making meals created from food which would have gone to waste, as well as virtually opening the other site in northern England.

Their aim is to make it easier for food charities such as FareShare and the Felix Project to provide support for those in need, Buckingham palace said.

It said since the launch of the scheme, the project had helped save an additional 940 tonnes of surplus food which was to the equivalent of more than 2.2 million meal portions.

King Charles' birthday will also be marked in a more traditional manner with gun salutes at the Tower of London and in the capital's parks.

The celebrations come in a busy week for the monarch which included him attending the London film premiere of "Gladiator II" on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) night.

His wife Camilla was forced to miss the event as she recovers from a chest infection. Official engagements for the monarch himself are still being carefully monitored by his medical team as he continues his treatment for cancer.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:04 am IST

