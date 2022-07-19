Britain's government wins confidence vote it called in itself

The government won the vote by 349 to 238.

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons, during a debate about on whether MP’s have confidence in the Government, in London, Monday on July 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on July 18 won a confidence vote it had called in itself, with members of the governing Conservative Party voting in support of ministers to avoid triggering a national election.

The opposition Labour Party has called on Mr. Johnson, who has said he will step down, to be replaced immediately by a caretaker leader until his successor is elected by the Conservative Party in early September.

Labour had sought to hold a confidence vote in both the government and Mr. Johnson in order to try to force him out sooner, but the government objected saying it was unnecessary because the Prime Minister has already said he will go. The Conservatives instead proposed a confidence motion in the government.

