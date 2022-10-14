Britain’s Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked, says BBC

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng exits a car on Downing Street in London on October 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked after less than six weeks in the job, the BBC reported on October 14, 2022, as the government’s massive tax cuts sparked financial market turmoil.

Mr. Kwarteng is no longer Chancellor of the Exchequer, the BBC said. The Times newspaper reported earlier that Mr. Kwarteng was expected to be sacked.

His sacking makes Mr. Kwarteng Britain’s shortest serving chancellor since 1970, and his successor would be the UK’s fourth Finance Minister in as many months as the nation grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.