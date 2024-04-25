GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Britain PM Rishi Sunak appoints Gen. Gwyn Jenkins as new National Security Adviser

Jenkins has been appointed at a time when two of Britian’s current foreign policy priorities — West Asia and Russia and Ukraine — involve armed conflict.

April 25, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - LONDON

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
File photo of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He appointed General Gwyn Jenkins as the new National Security Adviser.

File photo of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He appointed General Gwyn Jenkins as the new National Security Adviser. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed a new National Security Adviser (NSA), General Gwyn Jenkins, the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff.

Tim Barrow, the outgoing NSA, is reportedly going to be appointed Britain’s next Ambassador to the U.S. The Hindu reached out to the the U.K. Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) which did not confirm the appointment, which, if made, would reportedly come into effect in December or January when there will likely be a new government in the U.K. Polls point to the Opposition Labour Party winning the next general election and this could impact the chances of Mr Barrow going to Washington, if he is appointed.

Mr Barrow has worked with or met several Indian officials in recent moths, including three meetings with NSA Ajit Doval in 2023, to discuss Khalistani separatist activity in the U.K., which has been a source of tension in the bilateral relationship.

Mr Jenkins has been appointed at a time when two of Britian’s current foreign policy priorities — West Asia and Russia and Ukraine — involve armed conflict. It is unclear how long Mr Jenkins will stay in post given the Labour Party may be taking the reins of the U.K. government following the general election.

“General Jenkins has led a distinguished career in both the military and the heart of Government,” Mr Sunak said. Mr Jenkins worked at No.10 Downing Street as a Military Assistant following his return from Afghanistan in 2012. He has worked as a Deputy NSA in the U.K. Cabinet Office.

United Kingdom

