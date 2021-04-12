‘Britain opens official probe into ex-PM’s lobbying efforts’

London

12 April 2021 22:34 IST

He allegedly lobbied Ministers on behalf of a finance firm

Britain has launched an official independent probe into former Prime Minister David Cameron’s efforts to lobby Ministers on behalf of financier Lex Greensill, The Sun newspaper and the BBC reported.

The probe is likely to be independent and carried out on behalf of the Cabinet Office, the BBC said.

While Mr. Cameron was British Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, the Australian banker Greensill was brought in to work with the government to improve “efficiency”.

After leaving office, Mr. Cameron in turn became an adviser to Greensill’s now-insolvent finance firm.

The Financial Times and Sunday Times newspapers have reported that Mr. Cameron contacted Ministers directly to lobby on behalf of Greensill Capital, including sending texts to Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and arranging a private drink between Greensill and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

In his first comments on the row on Sunday, Mr. Cameron said that in his representations to government he was breaking no codes of conduct and no government rules.