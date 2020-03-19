Britain latest to announce lockdown

19 March 2020 22:43 IST

Government to shut schools and underground train stations; Germany brings in troops to tackle virus spread

The world’s wealthiest nations poured unprecedented aid into the traumatised global economy on Thursday as COVID-19 cases ballooned in the current epicentre Europe even as they waned at the pandemic’s point of origin, China.

With almost 2,19,000 infections and more than 8,900 deaths so far, the epidemic has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with painful periods such as Second World War, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu. “This is like an Egyptian plague,” said Argentinian hotelier Patricia Duran, who has seen bookings dry up for her two establishments.

“The hotels are empty — tourist activity has died.”

Tourism and airlines have been particularly battered, as the world’s citizens hunker down to minimise contact and curb the spread of the COVID-19. But few sectors have been spared by a crisis threatening lengthy global recession.

Liquidity taps opened

Policymakers in the U.S., Europe and Asia have slashed interest rates and opened liquidity taps to stabilise economies hit by quarantined consumers, broken supply chains, disrupted transport and paralysed businesses.

The virus has jumped to 172 other nations and territories with more than 20,000 new cases reported in the past 24 hours — a new daily record. Cases in Germany, Iran and Spain rose to over 12,000 each.

Britain, which had sought to take a more gradual approach to containment, was bracing for the virtual shutdown of London as underground train stations closed and schools prepared to shut their doors on Friday.

Some 20,000 military personnel were on standby to help and Queen Elizabeth was due to leave Buckingham Palace in the capital for her ancient castle at Windsor. Britain has reported 104 deaths and 2,626 cases, but scientific advisers say the real number of infections may be more than 50,000.

Italian soldiers transported corpses overnight from an overwhelmed cemetery in Europe’s worst-hit nation where nearly 3,000 people have died. Germany’s military was also readying to help despite national sensitivities over its deployment dating back to the Nazi era.

Supermarkets in many countries were besieged with shoppers stocking up on food staples and hygiene products. Some rationed sales and fixed special hours for the elderly.

Russia reported its first death on Thursday. Amid the gloom, China provided a ray of hope, as it reported zero new local transmissions.

The U.S., where President Donald Trump had initially played down the threat, saw infections close in on 8,000 and deaths reach at least 151.

In a raft of financial measures, the European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth €750 billion . That brought some relief to bond markets and also halted European shares’ slide, though equities remained shaky elsewhere.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out its third emergency credit programme in two days, aimed at keeping the $3.8 trillion money market mutual fund industry functioning. China was to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus and South Korea pledged $39 billion.