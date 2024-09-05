ADVERTISEMENT

Britain halts criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein

Published - September 05, 2024 05:58 pm IST - LONDON

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein; he is due to start serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate rape conviction in Los Angeles

AP

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein remains in custody in New York while awaiting retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan. | Photo Credit: AP

British prosecutors have decided not to pursue criminal charges of sexual assault against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday (September 5, 2024) that it decided to discontinue proceedings against Weinstein because there is “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.’’

“We have explained our decision to all parties,’’ the CPS said in statement. ’’We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

The CPS had previously authorized police to file the charges against Weinstein in relation to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in London in 1996.

The Harvey Weinstein story: from studio to courtroom in 40 years

Weinstein remains in custody in New York while awaiting retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan, prosecutors said in August after the former movie mogul made a brief court appearance related to California’s request to extradite him there.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in LA rape case

After the retrial, he is due to start serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate rape conviction in Los Angeles, authorities said. Weinstein, who has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone, was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 while already serving a 23-year sentence in New York.

His 2020 conviction in Manhattan was thrown out this spring by the state’s top court, which ruled that the judge in the original trial unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren’t part of the case.

