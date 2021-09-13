Britain ends contract with French startup for vaccines

Britain was an early backer of the project, agreeing to invest millions of pounds in a production facility in Scotland

The U.K. government has cancelled an agreement to buy at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the French pharmaceutical startup Valneva after alleging that the company breached its contract obligations.

Valneva shares plummeted on September 13 on the news from Britain, the only country that had made a firm commitment to buy the company's vaccine. The stock was down 30% at 13.97 euros in midday trading in Europe, after falling as low as 11 euros.

Britain was an early backer of the Valneva project, agreeing to invest millions of pounds in a production facility in Scotland as part of deal announced last September. The U.K. also agreed to buy 100 million doses of the vaccine, with options for another 90 million. The vaccine is in late-stage human trials and not yet approved by regulators.

The British government “has alleged that the company is in breach of its obligations under the supply agreement, but the company strenuously denies this,” Valneva said in a statement.

“Valneva has worked tirelessly, and to its best efforts, on the collaboration with (the government) including investing significant resources and effort to respond to (the government's) requests for variant-derived vaccines." The U.K. government has not yet commented publicly.

Valneva began submitting data on its vaccine, known as VLA2001, to Britain's medicines regulator last month. The company, based outside of Nantes in western France, has said it expects to complete trials of the vaccine in the fourth quarter, with initial approval possible by the end of this year.

“Valneva continues to be committed to the development of VLA2001 and will increase its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic," the company said.

Scotland's health secretary, Humza Yousaf, said the announcement was a “blow” for the Valneva production facility in Livingston, which began producing the vaccine in January. The U.K. government's investment in the plant was expected to created 100 new, highly paid jobs at the plant.

“We are very keen, and will be reaching out to the company, to try to get security and secure a future for that facility in Livingston; we hope that would be with Valneva," Mr. Yousaf told the BBC. “Clearly, when it comes to their supposed alleged failure to meet their contract obligations, we obviously are looking for more information from the U.K. government and would expect that shortly.” Termination of the agreement isn't expected to have an immediate impact on Britain's mass vaccination program. Even without the Valneva vaccine, the government has acquired more than enough doses to fully vaccinate the entire population.

Almost 81% of people 16 and over have already been fully vaccinated, according to the latest government figures.