Britain calls for concerns over Ugandan election to be investigated

Soldiers patrol outside opposition challenger Bobi Wine's home in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election.   | Photo Credit: AP

Britain called on Saturday for concerns about this week's election in Uganda, where President Yoweri Museveni has been declared winner, to be investigated.

"Many in Uganda and beyond have expressed concerns about theoverall political climate in the run up to the elections as wellas the electoral process. It is important these concerns areraised, investigated and resolved in a peaceful, legal andconstitutional manner," Britain's Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said.

"We ask that all parties, including the security services,but also all of Uganda’s political movements, act with restraintto ensure the peaceful resolution of disputes," he added.

